Those Honored at International Days Prove that Kindness Matters

International Days held its open ceremonies in conjunction with Culture Connection Thursday afternoon in Washington Park. Members of the American Legion were in attendance conducting the posting of colors for the National Anthem, sang by Carbon native, Benjamin Jones.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos then asked the International Days Jr. Grand Marshal up to the stage to accept his plaque. This year’s Jr. Grand Marshal was none other than 12-year-old Colt McArthur. McArthur was ecstatic and a bit anxious to receive his award. McArthur definitely charmed the crowd with his bright and infectious smile. McArthur loves to run and play like many other kids his age. Although McArthur is mostly nonverbal, he says plenty with his smile and joyful attitude. McArthur is the son of Jessica and Clinton Prettyman and Bret McArthur.

Andrus Daniel was asked to present the award for International Days Citizen of the Year recipient Tanner Ori-Tamllos. As many know, Tamllos immediately provided aid and care for a dog who’s will to live proved stronger than anyone could have imagined. Tamllos quickly took to social media to help raise the funds to save him and it worked. BluJay is now happy and healthy and living with an amazing family.

BluJay was also this years Honorary Citizen, alongside his pal PeeDee. PeeDee, who also overcame his destiny after her was found left on the side of the road inside a box at only two months old, quickly became part of the Price City Police Department (PCPD) family. His presence has brought joy and comfort to the department. PCPD is in the process of having PeeDee trained to be their office Critical Incident Emotional Support Dog.

BluJay and PeeDee were brought up on stage to be honored and, rather than a plaque, they received some yummy cupcakes provided by Shadayah Perry, Owner of Sweets N Treats by Shadayah. The duo did not seem to mind that their award was cupcakes.

The last person to take the stage was this year’s International Days Grand Marshal. This year’s Grand Marshal is a staple to not only the community of Price but to all of Carbon County.

Frank Ori is a well-known Carbon County native. Ori spent years of his life dedicated to Carbon County, wearing many different hats. If there was a community event taking place, it is likely that Ori had helped make it happen, or would be in attendance to show support. For many years, Ori dedicated his time to the Carbon County Recreation Department ensuring that the county’s sports programs continued to run each year. He’s known for his love of sports and as a morning radio talk show host.

Mayor Kourianos wanted to thank Ori for his many years of dedication to the community and commended him for the strength that he continues to have throughout his rehabilitation process.

Mayor Kourianos then thanked the community for their continued support for International Days and gave special thanks to Joe Christman for dedicating so much of his time to ensuring that International Days was a huge success.

Attendees were then graced with a performance by Los Hermanos de Los Andes.