Three-Peat Women’s Professional Racer Rachel Stout Clinches NHHA Championship

Rachel Stout continues to excel in her professional racing career, earning her third consecutive championship in the AMA National Hare and Hound Racing series (NHHA) on Nov. 17.

After securing a first-place team victory in October at the prestigious International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), also known as the “Olympics of Motorcycling”, Stout set her sights on finishing the year by clinching the NHHA championship.

Heading into the final race of the season in Lucerne Valley, California, last weekend, Stout faced a winner-takes-all showdown against Ty Woolslayer.

Stout was ready to defend her title. In the first lap, she led with a two-minute advantage, finishing at 1:08:56. Woolslayer trailed at 1:11:29, followed by two-time series champion Britney Gallegos at 1:15:16.

In the second lap, Stout secured the championship with a victory, crossing the finish line with a seven-minute lead at 2:57:47. Woolslayer finished at 3:04:38, and Gallegos crossed at 3:20:05.

Stout will continue to carry the number one plate into the 2025 season as the Women’s Professional Champion for the third year in a row.

Next on Stout’s agenda is the final race for the West Hare Scramble Championship on Nov. 23, where she is currently sitting in second place behind Ava Silvestri.