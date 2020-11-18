Three-Peat?

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After winning back-to-back state championships, the Lady Dinos will begin their search for their third state title in as many years. Carbon only lost three scoring seniors while welcoming a large freshman class. “These new girls are fast,” said head coach Allie Chamberlain. “We have eight solid freshman that are going to be good.”

In a sport where both quantity and quality are crucial, the Lady Dinos are not just excited about their six seniors, they are also ecstatic to have 45 swimmers on the team. They will be needed to push each other and work together for a common goal. “We have gained a ton of swimmers,” commented Chamberlain.

The Lady Dinos feel good entering the season, but know there is a lot to accomplish. At the end of the day, every swimmer is “going against the clock,” said Chamberlain. “Win or lose, that’s all that matters to me.” Chamberlain also knows that if all her swimmers can achieve that goal, Carbon will be in a good position to hold its third consecutive state championship trophy at the end of the year.

The boys’ swim team also appears to be on the rise. The Dinos will have 18 swimmers, doubling their size from last year. “There is a lot of potential there,” Chamberlain said while talking about the boys’ team. Judge Memorial and Rowland Hall will be tough teams in the state along with regional opponents in Richfield and Emery.

“I’m stoked,” concluded Chamberlain. “I’m excited for the season.”