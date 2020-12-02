Three’s a Party

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Just days after the announcement that Carbon’s Makenna Blanc had signed with Utah State University Eastern (USUE) to play volleyball, two more Lady Dinos joined the ranks. It was made public that outside hitter Emma Christensen and libero Katie Jones have also signed with USUE.

Jones had an excellent senior campaign and was one of two girls in the state to reach 600 digs on the season. She finished with 617 digs, ranking her first in 3A and second in the state. Jones is often credited with a relentless effort and determination on the court.

“She’s a workhorse and I don’t know what she has running through her veins, but nothing seems to get her rattled,” said Carbon’s head coach Teresa Mower during the season. “I know I can put Katie Jones in and she’s always going to have her head in the game and work hard.”

Also playing a huge role in the Lady Dinos’ 20-4 season was Emma Christensen. She finished first in 3A and sixth in the state with 449 kills. In addition, she was active on defense with 466 digs, which was ninth best in 3A. Mower remarked that she a great season and “leaned” on Christensen, Blanc and Jones for their leadership and hard work on the court.

The three Carbon standouts will team up once more at USUE next fall and have another opportunity to play in front of their hometown crowd.