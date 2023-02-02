Threes Propel Spartans Over Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Wednesday, the Spartans hit the pavement toward Cedar City for their final road game of the season. It was an all-out dogfight between the two region opponents in the critical game. Emery ripped off 18 points in the first quarter, but Canyon View was right behind with 17.

The back-and-forth affair continued until the third when Emery hit several three-pointers to pull ahead. Luke Justice, Justin Curtis and Easton Nielson each hit a three-pointer in the period to gain ground. Down the final stretch, Brett Rasmussen and Creek Sharp served as rim protectors with several blocks. The Spartans outscored the Falcons by 11 points in the second half to top Canyon View 68-60.

Wade Stilson led the Spartans in points with 17 followed by Rasmussen and Justice with 14 apiece. Meanwhile, Talon Tuttle and Easton Nielson each chipped in seven points.

Emery (14-4, 5-1) will now take on Grand (5-15, 0-6) at home on Friday.