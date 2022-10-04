Thriller in the Hall

ETV News stock photo

Emery hit the road on Friday night with its sights on Providence Hall. An early defensive miscue allowed the Patriots to take a 71-yard run to the house for the 7-0 lead.

Toward the end of the quarter, the Spartans answered back with a touchdown drive of their own, capped off by a pass from Wade Stilson to Creek Sharp. Several moments later, however, the Patriots were back in the end zone to regain control. With a minute left in the half, Stilson again found Sharp for a 46-yard touchdown to tie it up once more.

The scoring action in the first did not translate into the second. The contest shifted into a defensive battle as neither team could find an edge. Then, in the final minutes of the game, Emery had the ball and was driving. With just 17 seconds left, Stilson delivered his third touchdown pass of the night, this time to Treg Miller, for the nine-yard score to put Emery on top for good, 21-14.

Stilson ended the night with 222 yards in the air (22-46) with three touchdowns and no picks. Sharp and Matt Olsen each hauled in eight receptions, the former going for 82 yards while the latter went for 57 yards.

On defense, Koalton Curtis and Peyton Alton both led the team with seven tackles while Kelby Jones and Bowen Sitterud recorded one tackle for a loss apiece. The defensive line duo also recorded a sack each while Jones caused a fumble that Sitterud picked up in their impressive outing. Sebastian Hennes continued to play well and recorded yet another interception, his fourth on the year.

The Spartans (4-3, 2-1) will now welcome American Leadership Academy (0-8, 0-3) on Friday for senior night. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.