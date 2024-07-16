Thrilling FFC Event Entertains Community

On Saturday, the Fierce Fighting Championship (FFC) returned to Carbon County at the Carbon Events and Recreation Complex. With nine fights on the card, the seats filled up with patrons awaiting some exciting fights. There were four fights in the prelims and five on the main card, with the main event being a professional fight.

Local man from Huntington, Kallon Curtis, would compete in a 140 Catchweight bout against Dalton Moon. He has been training at Fierce MMA since March of last year and says his fighting style is grappling with some Boxing, Striking and Muay Thai.

“My fight camp was 100% the hardest thing I have ever done, pushing myself to my limit every single day. Just my warm up was running four miles on the treadmill and 30 minutes on the wind bike. I spent 3.5 to four hours daily training at the gym. I train in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, Wrestling, Boxing and Muay Thai,” said Curtis.

Moon would attempt to catch Curtis in a guillotine in the beginning of the match on two different occasions, but Curtis would get away both times. Round one finished out with both fighters striking, though Curtis would end up on top with a nice takedown toward the end of the round. In round 2, Curtis would quickly get another takedown, sweeping his opponent’s leg. Curtis was in control, getting another takedown halfway through the round. The third round brought another quick takedown by Curtis, as he controlled the third round as well, draining his opponent’s energy, attempting submissions.

He would get the win by Unanimous Decision from the judges. When asked who he would like to thank, Curtis responded, “I’d like to thank my coaches, all my teammates at Fierce that helped me prepare for the fight, my sponsor FKZ, all my friends and family that watched me and supported me.”

Jason Eargle was also on the card, the Carbon County local fighter is trained by his dad, Fierce MMA coach, Steve Eargle. He would take on Bain Varner in a 190-pound Catchweight bout. Eargle, who would use his length to his advantage, came out with a quick leg kick. He would then use his Ju-Jitsu, where he is a purple belt, against his opponent. He would sink in an arm triangle deep and submit his opponent in the first round of the fight in a minute and 40 seconds.

The night concluded with seven finishes out of the nine fights, with the “Fight of the Night” going to the co-main event title match between Nasir Davis and Jackson Degrey. The fight was one for the FFC history books with non-stop action and two warriors in the octagon. The fight would end with Davis winning via decision, making him the first ever double champion in the FFC in the Bantamweight and Flyweight divisions.

“Performance of the Night” went to the main event’s Ben Robinson, as he would get his win via Knockout with an amazing combination against opponent, Starling Simmons. The night was nothing less than entertaining, filled with a sensational card of Mixed Martial Artists, as the FFC would get back to where it all started, rewarding the community that has been with them since day one.