Through The Keyhole Introduced at Book Signing by Author Shawnee Barnes

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale Library hosted a book signing for author Shawnee Barnes for her book “Through the Keyhole – Solving the Cold Case of Loretta Jones”. Barnes, a graduate of Emery High School, has been involved in law enforcement most of her life. Following a chance meeting with local authorities, she collaborated with Heidi Jones-Asay and David Brewer to tell the story of the gruesome rape and murder of Heidi’s mother in 1970.

Barnes began her book review by reading a chapter that told of four year old Heidi looking through the keyhole of her bedroom door to see her lifeless mother’s body on the floor and her lifelong quest to find justice for her mom. Following law enforcements’ reluctance for 46 years, working with Detective Sgt. David Brewer and the exhumation of her mother’s body, her quest is accomplished.

Jones-Asay was also present at the book signing and added to the discussion of the book and the circumstances she went through to finally solve the cold case.