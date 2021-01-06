Thunderbirds No Match for the Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers of Pinnacle High School ended the winter break by welcoming the Utah Military Academy Hill Field Thunderbirds for a conference face-off.

Seemingly invigorated from the break, the Lady Panthers came into the matchup with their claws sharpened and ended the first quarter with a 16-6 lead. The Thunderbirds fought back in the second quarter but still trailed 24-17 at the break.

The Lady Panthers were not about to concede and came back in the third quarter with stellar defense, allowing only two points. The Lady Panthers locked it down in the fourth quarter to end the game victorious, 40-23.

Destinee Andrews led the scoring for Pinnacle with 15 points, followed by Kemery Stuckenschneider with 12 and Jacee Atwood with 11.

Up next, the Lady Panthers look to maintain their winning momentum as they travel to Green River to take on the Lady Pirates in a conference game on Jan. 12. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.