Thunderbirds Storm Past Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle found itself in Junction on Wednesday to take on Piute. The Thunderbirds struck first in the bottom of the second with three runs. The Panthers got back two runs in the next inning to make it 3-2. Piute extended its lead with two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to take the game 9-2.

On the mound, Stetson Motte lasted two innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits. He struck out three and walked two in the outing. Mikey Vigil logged six strikeouts in four innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks. Michael Schmitz led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-2 with a walk.

On Friday, Pinnacle (4-12, 3-8) will host Bryce Valley (7-9, 3-7). The Mustangs beat the Panthers 7-1 in the first meeting this season.