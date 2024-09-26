Thursday Afternoon Accident on Highway 6 Ends in Fatalities *UPDATED*

Just after noon on Thursday, a wreck occurred on Highway 6 near the Carbon Country Club Golf Course at mile post 235. While first responders responded to the scene, all directions of traffic were closed.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reported that a silver SUV was stopped on Spring Glen Road to travel east on the highway. The SUV attempted to pull out into the designated acceleration lane. However, the acceleration lane was overshot and the SUV went into the first lane, which was already occupied by a semi that was pulling doubles.

“The semi-truck attempted evasive maneuvers and lost control veering to the left into westbound traffic. The semi-truck then struck a Nissan SUV in the westbound lanes pushing it off the roadway into a rock embankment,” the UHP explained.

During the crash, there was another individual that was driving an ATV on the shoulder heading westbound and was struck by both the crashing semi and the SUV. The four occupants of the Nissan and the rider of the ATV passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

UHP reported that the driver of the silver SUV was checked out at a local hospital and had minor injuries.

Just before 1:30 p.m., traffic flow was allowed through one lane of travel, alternating the direction of traffic. Due to the accident, the Carbon School District notified parents and guardians that bus routes would be delayed.