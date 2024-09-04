Tickets Tickets Get Your Tickets

Helper Express Playground is on the fast track to making the all abilities park a reality. The playground recently received a $10,000 grant from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation, that must be matched in order to receive.

Organizers are currently selling tickets for $1 each or 10 for $9, for an opportunity to win a multitude of prizes. The drawing with be held Sept. 28 during Helper Saturday Vibes.

Individuals can purchase their tickets through Venmo or by contacting organizers through the Helper Express Playground Facebook page. There is also a GoFundMe that has been set up for those wanting to simply donate.

Here is a list of awesome prizes being given away:

Rifle – Donated by David Palacios, Candidate for Carbon County Commissioner

Gun case and ammo case – Donated by Amanda McIntosh

Baby Quilt – Donated by the Carbon County Senior Citizens Quilt Group

Gray granite headstone – Donated by Marietti Monuments

Headstone cleaning and painting – Donated by Saving Graves Utah

Trust and Will Consultation – Donated by Nathanial Woodward

Two drawings for $100 cold hard cash

Ground Beef

This park will make a huge difference in the community, as the nearest all-abilities park is located 60 miles away. All-abilities parks are crucial to children who may be wheelchair bound, as an all-abilities park is specifically designed to accommodate wheelchairs.