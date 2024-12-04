Tigers Big Fourth Quarter Hands Green River First Loss

The Green River Pirates hosted the Milford Tigers on Tuesday for a non-region matchup. The game was even after the first quarter, with both teams’ offenses doing well, scoring 18 each.

Milford had the slight advantage going into the half, with the score at 31-35. The Pirates won the low-scoring third quarter, bringing the score going into the final quarter at 45-42. The close contest would stop there as the Tigers caught fire, putting up 22 points to the Pirates 10, ending the score at 67-52, in favor of Milford.

Rolando Anguiano had a big night, leading the team in scoring with 28, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Jason Hernandez also had a solid scoring night for his team, with 20 points on the night.

Green River goes to 2-1, early in the season. They will be back at it on their home court on Friday, as they are set to face the Tabiona Tigers, who won their last game against Maeser Prep, 58-39.