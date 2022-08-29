Tigers Hand Dinos Their First Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos traveled to Ogden on Friday night looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Unfortunately for the Dinos, neither side of the ball played well.

The offense struggled to move the ball while the defense gave up a number of big plays, which led to points. When it was all said and done, the Tigers proved too much for Carbon as they won 41-0.

Wyatt Falk went 8-19 in the air for 37 yards and an interception. The ground game also suffered as it netted zero yards on eight attempts. Chanse Pendergrass again led the defense with nine tackles.

Carbon (2-1) will now return home to face North Sevier (2-1) on Friday.