Tighten Up Those Laces for this Year’s 5K Marathon

Running enthusiasts, beginning runners, families, avid walkers or those who just want a t-shirt are invited to register for this year’s International Days 5K Walk or Run Marathon, hosted by Price City in conjunction with CERCUT.

The 5K will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, with check in beginning at 7:30 p.m. The starting line will be at the Latter Day Saints Church parking lot located at 449 North 100 East in Price.

Registration is $20 a person which will include a t-shirt. There is a group discount rate available for a family of three or more. Participants can pre-register online at www.carbonrec.com or by calling (435) 636-3702.