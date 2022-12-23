Tim Glenn Named Inaugural Museum of Utah Director

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Tim Glenn was named the inaugural Director of the Museum of Utah. Glenn is well-known in Green River, where he was previously a staple at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (JWPRHM).

Glenn was hired to the museum in early 2014 and began as the museum manager. He accepted the position after earning his degrees at the University of Utah. He worked diligently and transitioned into the Executive Director of the JWPRHM.

Janet Smoak of the museum stated that Glenn’s time was chock-full of museum relationship building across the state and he was involved in many ways. Smoak said that it is easy to tell that all of the footprints he left really had an impact statewide.

Glenn left the museum in Green River in 2020. Other institutions on his resume include stints at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center and the Clark Planetarium. His new role as the Museum of Utah Director will begin on Jan. 3.

“I wasn’t surprised to see his name in that slot,” Smoak shared.

Glenn obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah along with a Master of Arts degree. He has worked to give back by serving on various boards, including the Friends of Green River Pact, the Utah Museums Association and the Office of Museum Services.