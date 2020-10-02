Tim McGraw Surprises Crowd in Green River

By Robin Hunt

Noel Vallejo, who recently purchased farmland in Green River, invited his neighbors, which entailed going door to door throughout the entire town, to a family barbecue. He promised that his motto was “go big or go home,” and he certainly proved it.

On Friday evening, guests showed up to the Vallejo farm and enjoyed barbecue ribs, pork, chicken and Green River watermelon. However, the highlight of the night came when the evening entertainer was announced and Tim McGraw took the stage.

Following the show, Vallejo and his wife pulled names for a drawing to win a guitar with Tim McGraw’s autograph. Seven of these guitars were gifted, and Green River residents left with full bellies, big smiles and hearts full of thanks to the Vallejo family for an outstanding evening.

The Vallejo’s were careful to check everyone’s temperature and maintain social distancing throughout the event in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.