Tim Riley Receives Tourism Super Service Award

During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director Shanny Wilson presented the Tourism Super Service Award recipient for the month of November.

Wilson stated that she had the privilege of presenting the award to Tim Riley, Prehistoric Museum Director and Curator of Archaeology. Per his nomination, it was stated that since he has taken on the director role in 2020, Riley has strived to make the museum an indispensable resource to the community and for tourism.

Along with his decision to be open on Sundays when more people are traveling, he has made great efforts in furthering engagement in a multitude of ways. Riley is always willing to talk to visitors and answer questions.

The nominee stated that the museum is thriving since Riley took over and they cannot imagine anyone more deserving. Wilson then said that she has known Riley for a long time and they have contacted him several times for museum tours, which he is always willing and available to do.

Riley spoke, informing the council that he was accepting the nomination on behalf of all museum staff. He said the staff members are dedicated personnel that care a lot about the museum and the recreational resources of the community. He thanked the commissioners for also recognizing the importance of tourism and stated that this area is not just a stop over, but a place you can spend your entire vacation.