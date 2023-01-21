Timothy Lifts Dinos Over Spartans *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jamie Swank

For the second straight night, Carbon and Emery met on the hardwood in Price. This time around, it was the girls of each respective school battling it out in front of another sellout crowd.

The Lady Dinos started off hot, immediately jumping out to a 10-0 run. A few buckets later, Karleigh Stilson went on a mini 6-0 run of her own by hitting back-to-back threes. The long ball came to the aid of the Spartans Thursday night, keeping them in the game. Emery hit five three-pointers in the first half alone to stay within reach of the Dinos 26-19.

Coach Carlson’s crew made some adjustments in the second half, extending out the defense to contest the three-point shot. That would help the Dinos regain a double-digit lead. Carbon was excellent at passing the ball, which ran up the assist total. Emery made one final push late, but Amiah Timothy hit back-to-back three pointers around the 2:30 mark to seal the game. Carbon went on to win, 54-45.

The Tram Electric Player of the Game was Timothy. Not just for her clutch shots down the stretch, but for her overall play throughout the night. Timothy did an excellent job creating opportunities for herself and others. She finished with a game-high 18 points to go along with a handful of assists.

Madi Orth again was solid, ending with 12 points while Tatum Tanner, Kennedy Williams and Haley Garrish each scored six. Beverly Lancaster’s stats may not turn any heads, but she played huge minutes in this game, doing a lot of the dirty work for Carbon.

The Spartans played their hearts out and finished with eight three-pointers on the night. Stilson ended with half of those eight and finished with 13 points. Close behind her was Makaila Peacock, who hit three three-pointers, with 12 points. In addition, Alex Mortensen and Katelyn Nielson each added seven points.

Up next, the Dinos (12-4, 2-1) have a critical home matchup with Richfield (16-2, 2-0) on Thursday. Catch all of the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. Meanwhile, Emery (9-7, 0-3) will get another crack at a region win at home on Friday, Jan. 27, against Canyon View (11-6, 1-2).