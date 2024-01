Amiah Timothy was recognized as the Utah High School Activities Association Athlete of the Week, sponsored by McDonald’s, for Jan. 15-21. In that stint, Timothy scored 52 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and nine steals in her two victories for the Dinos.

Timothy leads the team with 20.2 points per game on 47% shooting. She is also averaging 5.8 assists per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals per game, leading her team to the top of the 3A Region 12 standings.

Congratulations, Amiah!