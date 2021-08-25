Timothy’s 4 Scores Bury Rabbits

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had a great showing in Delta on Tuesday afternoon. Forget a hat-trick; sophomore Amiah Timothy scored four goals to lead the charge over the Lady Rabbits. The Dinos combined to find the back of the net seven times while shutting out Delta to win 7-0.

Kinley Cowdell recorded a goal and an assist while Kacie Brady and Beverly Lancaster also found the back of the net. In addition, Shalyce Rahaula logged two assists whereas Thalyn Lyman and Allie Smith added an assist apiece.

The Lady Dinos (3-2) will be back home on Thursday to face Parowan (3-2).