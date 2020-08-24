Tina Sue Colby

Loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 20th, at her home in Tooele, Utah. She was 67 years old. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. to Warren Franklin and Marjorie Eleanor Goodwin on March 11, 1953. She was the third of five children.

On May 2nd, 1971, she married her soulmate, Lewellen Lee Colby. Together they started a family and had six kids. They were married for 46 years until the passing of Lewellen two years ago. They raised their family in Price, Utah. She spent a lot of years as a homemaker in addition to working many different jobs. She was always very proud of her family and she always put them before herself.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She had many nieces and nephews that she adored very much. She also enjoyed bowling and played on several leagues throughout the years.

She is survived by her children, Margie Velazquez (Fidencio Gonzales), Susan (Kuko) Valencia, Alisha Colby, Lew (Pamela) Colby, Kathie (Justin) Ward, and Jeremy Colby. Her Brother Warren (Ramona) Goodwin, Jill (DJ) Jensen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lew Colby; her parents, Warren & Marjorie Goodwin, and her two brothers, Jim Glaubensklee and Dean Goodwin.

We would like to give a very special thank you to Cottage Glen Assisted Living and all the wonderful staff for all their extra love and attention.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 26th at the Coulter House Event Center (175 Ut 138 Stansbury Park, UT). A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the same location. Interment will follow at the Utah Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bluffdale, UT.

The family has established the following Zoom Meeting for those who would prefer to attend electronically. Visit didericksenmemorial.com for the Zoom link and to leave condolences.