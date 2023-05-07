Tire Buster’s Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Tire Buster’s has had a successful first year serving Southeast Utah. The company and its employees invited the community to celebrate this milestone on Friday at the Price location.

Formerly Grako’s Tire Pros, Tire Buster’s purchased the business last year. The company has two other successful locations in American Fork and Payson, and saw the potential of Price for its third location.

Tire Buster’s asked the community to visit the location on Friday for an anniversary celebration. The festivities included refreshments and giveaways while employees had the chance to meet local residents. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was also invited to host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

Customers at Tire Buster’s can expect complete automotive repair and service at the Price location. That includes preventative service, diagnostics, repairs and routine maintenance. The business also has a large tire showroom that customers are welcome to pursue.

Tire Buster’s of Price is located at 280 East Main Street and can be contacted at (435) 637-6100. The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.