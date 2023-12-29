Toni Rivera Aguilar Coleman was born December 2, 1949. She spent her school years in Price, Utah. After high school, Toni moved to New York City. There, she married Manuel Aguilar and had her son Michael. They moved back to Utah. By then, she could read, write and speak Spanish fluently.

In Price, Toni worked at the senior citizens center while she attended Carbon College. She took trips to help the seniors at a lot of vacation destinations. Then, after graduation, Toni moved her and Micheal to Las Vegas, Nevada. There, she worked in the casino industry, met and married Victor Rivera, and had her daughter, Sophie.

Toni would only travel back to Price once a year for the Coleman family reunion. She loved visiting with family and seeing everyone. She was always ready to get back to Nevada after a few days. Everyone always looked forward to her epic parties, especially the super bowl, where she would cook AMAZING food. No matter what she was cooking, you could count on everyone loving it. She was an amazing cook.

Toni passed away December 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by the kids and family she LOVED. Toni was preceded by her parents Bud and Agnes Coleman, and brother Ted Coleman. She is survived by her son Micheal Aguilar, daughter Sophie Rivera, two granddaughters Nastal and Solen Aguilar, who she was so proud of and loved to the moon and back, and two brothers Raymond and Stan Coleman.

Toni was always independent and did things her way. She would always be there for family and friends when they needed anything. She will truly be missed by everyone she knew and touched her life. A celebration of her life will be set at a later date.