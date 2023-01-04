Too Much to Handle

The Lady Spartans had a tough test to open the new year when 6A Corner Canyon came to town. The visitors proved to be overwhelming as they used their aggressiveness to gain control. Emery committed five turnovers in the first quarter and quickly went into a 23-12 hole.

One area that really hurt the Spartans was on the defensive glass. Corner Canyon ended the night with more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds (19-17), giving the Chargers numerous second- and even third-chance opportunities to score. That would sink the Spartans as Corner Canyon went on to win 68-45.

Aliya Lester had an excellent first half with nine points. Chipping in was Alex Mortensen, who added another nine points in the game as she went 4-4 from the field. The leading scorer was the Tram Electric Player of the Game, Katelyn Nielson, with her 14 points off the bench. The sophomore was automatic on the left side of the basket, which helped with her 10 second-half points. In addition, Brielle Rowley led the team with five rebounds.

Emery will now turn its attention to one final non-region game before the madness of region competition ensues. The Spartans (8-4) will host Wayne (6-2) on Monday night before traveling to Canyon View (9-4) on Tuesday. Then, Emery will return home to play Richfield (12-2) on Thursday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.