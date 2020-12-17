Top 3A Teams Compete in Price *Photo Gallery*

A big meet between Carbon, Emery, Richfield and Union took place on Tuesday evening in Price.

Lady Spartan Haley Guymon won the 200 IM with Nicole Swasey (CHS) in third. Guymon also took first in the 100 back with fellow Spartan Britannia Waite in third.

Carbon dominated the 50 free with freshman Alyssa Chamberlain on top in first, Thalyn Lyman in second and Sofia Crompton in third. Crompton later took first in the 100 fly. In the 100 free, Tyrca Jaramillo and Lyman finished in second and third, respectively, for the Lady Dinos. Later in the evening, Jaramillo won the 100 breast with Swasey in second.

Cambrie Jensen (EHS) took second in the 200 free followed by teammate Aubrey Guymon in third. Also for Emery, Abby Johansen grabbed second-place followed by Carbon’s Ada Bradford in third in the 500 free.

Carbon relays did well, winning the girls’ 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free. The Lady Dinos continued their domination with 330 points to take first. Emery came in second with 242 points with Richfield (197) in third and Union (186) in fourth.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) took first in the 500 free and second in the 200 IM. Jacob Fauver (EHS) and Kyler Minchey (CHS) finished in third the 50 free and 100 free, respectively. Carbon’s Boyd Bradford also had a third-place finish in the 100 back as did Dax Minchey (EHS) in the 100 breast. The Dinos also won the 400 free relay.

Union (312) topped the boys’ division followed by Richfield (246), Carbon (203) and Emery (202).

Next, the Spartans will host Payson on Thursday. Then, both teams will be off until 2021.