Top 5 Animal Welfare Wins of 2024

Best Friends Animal Society Press Release

Best Friends Animal Society ’s turn to get in on the action and celebrate the biggest wins in animal welfare this year. It’s that time of year when pop culture celebrates the big winners of 2024; everything from movies to music to food. Now it’s’s turn to get in on the action and celebrate the biggest wins in animal welfare this year.

Beyond the usual adorable and adoptable dog and cat videos, this year created monumental change for dogs and cats in shelters. Best Friends Animal Society, the leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters, presents the top five pet lifesaving moments of 2024.

More Lives Saved Through Adoption

After a long decline following the pandemic, pet adoption trends showed the first increase in the fall of 2024, with a four percent uptick for both dogs and cats.

Four States Are Now No-Kill

Rhode Island joined New Hampshire, Delaware and Vermont as the fourth no-kill state in America this year.

Two East Coast States Bans Pet Sales

Vermont and New York state banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores, paving the way for adoption to take center stage and save more lives.

States Mark Commitment to Lifesaving

No-Kill Shelter Year in Utah The declaration demonstrates that the state of Utah is working diligently to make Utah not only the first no-kill state in the west, but also the largest no-kill state in the country. In February, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared 2024 asThe declaration demonstrates that the state of Utah is working diligently to make Utah not only the first no-kill state in the west, but also the largest no-kill state in the country.

Then in November, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared it “Virginia Loves Shelter Animals Month,” calling on Virginians to achieve no-kill in 2025.

Helping Hurricane-Affected Pets

During the double whammy of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Best Friends helped move over 1,000 pets to safety, and launched a pop-up a mobile veterinary clinic in Asheville, NC in partnership with the Massachusetts SPCA, Brother Wolf, and Providence Animal Center, helping 1,145 pets with necessary medical care that was otherwise unavailable in the area.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.