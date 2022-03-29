Top Spartans Compete at Pineview Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday and Saturday, Emery High track coach Hugh Christiansen took six upperclassmen to the Pineview Invitational sponsored by Adidas in St. George. Those six athletes included Jess Christiansen, Parker Abbeglan, Derek Canterbery and Maddex Christman for the boys while Daicee Ungerman and Addie Lester made the trip for the girls.

Jess had an impressive weekend, taking fifth in the 1600 (4:15.99). Not only did he set a new personal record (PR), but he beat the school record (SR) held previously by his father by 10 seconds.

“This meet featured the top distance runners from all classifications in the state of Utah,” said Christensen.

Then, on Saturday, Jess set a new PR and SR in the 3200 (9:24.73), beating his own time by over five seconds. Later in the afternoon, he set a new PR in the 800 (1:58.42), taking eight place, and nearly setting a new SR in the event.

“It feels good to know that I can run with some of the best in the state,” stated Jess after the weekend. “And that my training is on track, pun intended. I am excited to see where my times are at the end of the season.”

Abegglen, Canterbery and Maddex, or the ‘Big Three’ as some people call them, took part in the throwing events. Maddex set a new PR in shot put with a throw of 46-04.25 to take fourth overall. He was first out of the 3A competition. Caterbery finished in 13th in the discus with Abegglen in 17th. Lester competed in the 800 and ran well while Ungerman took 17th in the high jumps.

Emery will next head to the Juab Invite on Friday.