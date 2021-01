On Wednesday, Castle Heights Elementary made the announcement that they had hosted their annual school spelling bee and the champions had been chosen.

Many students studied hard for the bee and in the end, the top three were chosen. These students were Gabriella Bonaquisto, Izzac McIntyre and Cadi Heaton.

The winners will have another opportunity to study before they represent the Castle Heights Knights at the Carbon School District Spelling Bee on Feb. 18.