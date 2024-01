Helper Middle School (HMS) released the results of its school-wide spelling bee last week.

First place went to Oliver Steele, second place went to Lauren Gurule and Joelle Frandsen rounded out the scoring in third place. With these excellent spelling skills, these Rams will go on to represent HMS at the district spelling bee, which is slated for Feb. 15.

“Congratulations, guys,” HMS shared. “You did a great job!”