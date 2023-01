San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) recently hosted its annual spelling bee for the 2022-23 school year.

In eighth grade, Peyton Gardner earned first place and second place went to McKlayne Beagle. First place in seventh grade went to Maxwell Sorenson, followed by Luke Jensen in second.

In sixth grade, the top speller was Jaivery Pitchforth and Kodee Behling came in second place.