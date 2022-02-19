Top Spellers Determined at the Carbon School District Spelling Bee

The Carbon School District Spelling Bee was hosted on Feb. 17 at the district office. This spelling bee is an opportunity for students that are in fourth through eighth grades, and the participants in the district bee were the top three students from each of the individual school competitions.

Through much spelling, the top spots were determined. Third place went to Tyler Marx, who is a fifth grade student at Wellington Elementary. Second place was awarded to Jethro Denton, a fourth grader at Bruin Point Elementary. The first place honor went to Alexandra (Aly) Bryner, an eighth grade student at Mont Harmon Middle School.

These three contestants will next participate in the region spelling bee, competing against the top three contestants from the Emery, Grand and San Juan districts, as well as Pinnacle Canyon Academy. From there, the winner of the region bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be hosted in Washington D.C.