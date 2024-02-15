Top Spellers Triumph at Carbon School District Spelling Bee

On Thursday, Feb. 15, 20 students from the schools within the Carbon School District came together to determine the best spellers with the District Spelling Bee.

There was a total of 13 rounds of competition that day and Mont Harmon Middle School’s (MHMS) Asher Thayn would end the battle triumphant. Thayn came in first place by successfully spelling the word coccidiosis correctly.

Cadi Heaton, also of MHMS, would earn second place, while Raychel Riche of Sally Mauro Elementary nabbed the third place honor.

Now, these three high-spellers will advance to the Region Spelling Bee, which is slated to take place at Green River High School (GRHS) in March.