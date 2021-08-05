Topaz Fairy Project Donates Care Kits to the Children’s Justice Center

The Topaz Fairy Project is a project that “sends smiles to kids going through hard times” with the Topaz Fairy Box.

This is a box that is filled with items that are tailored to a child’s interest, including treats and a personalized note that compliments and supports the youngster. It was stated that these boxes are made for children going through hard times or those who would benefit from a little extra recognition due to a circumstance in life.

On Tuesday, the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center announced that Fairy Topaz of the Topaz Fairy Project brought them some amazing gifts. Topaz has now served over 300 children across the country with her care packages.

Topaz donated various tie-dye bags filled with goodies for local youth, including a coloring pack, stuffed animal, water bottle, fidget spinner and other items. These care packages will directly benefit local children.

“We are so appreciative of the service projects people do for us,” the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center shared.

Those that wish to find out more about Topaz’s project, including ways to donate, can click here.