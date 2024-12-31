Topaz Fairy Project Spreads Holiday Cheer

In early 2021, Sarah Pugliese started her nonprofit “Topaz Fairy Project” to help kids going through trauma and hardships.

“Through TFP I send care packages that include toys, treats and a personalized letter from a fairy! It all started because I had an internship working with preschool-aged children who had experienced trauma and abuse. I absolutely loved this internship and was crushed when the COVID pandemic caused it to end early,” said Pugliese.

“I didn’t want to let the pandemic stop me from helping little kids who were going through rough patches. I wanted to find a way to still help them despite not being able to be physically present. From that inspiration, I thought of the mail! I also brainstormed the idea of the packages coming from a fairy for a ‘magical’ touch to it,” Pugliese continued.

The Topaz Fairy Project was recently chosen as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Mountain America Credit Union’s Giving Tuesday. Pugliese was asked about the growth the TFP has made throughout the years.

“When I first had the idea for this, I never expected to reach more than a few kids in my hometown. I put it out on social media and I had so many parents reach out saying their kids could use a package and encouragement from a fairy.” She continued, “Fast forward to 2024, and I’ve now sent customized packages to over 650 kids. I’ve sent a package to every U.S. state! In addition to the customized packages, I’ve also made care bags for police officers and justice centers to keep on hand for kids in hard cases.”

She was then asked about some of her favorite memories since the project was started. “In most boxes I’ll include an envelope and paper for kids to write back. When I get a letter back in the mail from a kid, I think I am just as happy as the kid who wrote it. I’ve written back and forth with these kids’ multiple times. Being their ‘fairy pen pal’ is the best feeling ever. I look back often through the letters I’ve received and the pages these kids have colored for Topaz Fairy. Knowing what these kids have been through and how they’re so resilient truly inspires me every day.”

When asked about the supporters that have helped throughout the journey, Pugliese replied, “There have been so many people who have supported Topaz Fairy Project – from donating toys or money or nominating Topaz Fairy Project for news stories or grants. It gives you a little bit of hope in the world again to see how many people come together to help kids in need.”

“My goal year-round is to bring magic to children. Christmastime, this goal becomes amplified even more. The past few years I have bought Christmas gifts and did crafts with kids at a justice center. This year, I want[ed] to focus on kids and youth experiencing homelessness during the holiday season. I’ve filled 21 backpacks with both necessary items and ‘fun’ items for ages ranging from elementary school to teenage/young adult. Blankets, notebooks, hygiene items, toys, holiday treats, beanies and gloves are just a few of the items included in each.”

If you would like to donate to the great cause, visit TopazFairyProject.org, where 100% of all donations go towards the project.