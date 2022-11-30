Total Domination *Photo Gallery*

If you were looking for a blueprint of how to win basketball games, the Lady Dinos had you covered on Tuesday night. Carbon controlled every aspect of the game against the Reds and ran Cedar off the court. The visiting guards had no response to Carbon’s three-quarter court press, which led to several steals and turnovers.

The Dinos turned those opportunities into points to the tune of a 24-0 lead in the first quarter. The onslaught continued after the break when Carbon opened up the second half with another massive run, this time of the 15-0 variety.

There was never any doubt in this one as Carbon ran away with it 58-24. The athleticism and length of the Dinos simply overpowered Cedar, both on offense and on defense. Carbon went 53 percent from the floor, while tallying an impressive 17 assists and 12 steals in the contest. Leading the charge was the Tram Electric Player of the Game, Madi Orth, who finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The next highest scorer was Amiah Timothy with eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Kennedy Williams was dropping dimes all night with seven assists. Adding to the steal total was Jacie Jensen with three and Gracee Vasquez and Haley Garrish with two apiece.

Carbon (3-0) will wrap up the week at home on Friday against Summit Academy (0-1).