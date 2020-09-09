Tough Break for Visiting Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday night, the Spartans were back on the road to face the Millard Lady Eagles. It was an extremely competitive match with nearly 50 points in every set.

Millard ended on top in the first set, 25-23. The teams battled once more in the second set, but again it was the Lady Eagles that pulled ahead 25-23 to go up 2-0. The Lady Spartans fought hard in the third set but could not pass Millard, falling for a third time 25-23 to lose 3-0.

Bralin Wilde was great at the point of attack, leading Emery with 12 kills on 13 attempts (92.3%). Junior Brynlei Luke came in and played great defense and put up a team-high five blocks. Setters Hallie Winn and Baylee Jacobson recorded 16 and 12 assists, respectively.

Emery (5-5, 1-2) will have a week to prepare for its trip to Richfield (7-5, 1-0) on Sept. 15.