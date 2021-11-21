Tourism Super Service Award Given to Kimberly Kuehn

During Wednesday’s Carbon County Commission meeting, Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie presented the November Tourism Super Service Award to Kimberly Kuehn of Helper Saturday Vibes.

Beginning the presentation, Henrie expressed that she is always excited about the award. She shared that the office launched the program almost two years ago as a way to recognize those in the community that often do not otherwise get recognized.

Continuing, Henrie said that the nomination stated that Kuehn is the queen of hospitality, is kind and genuine, and is a go-getter that understands the importance of providing an unforgettable experience with Saturday Vibes.

Kuehn also stays involved in many other efforts and community projects. The nomination continued, stating that the community is lucky to have her. The award was then presented to Kuehn, who explained that she moved to Carbon County last April and has not left.

She also stated that she is very honored to be a part of the team here and that Saturday Vibes has been hugely successful because of a large, strong team.

“I just want to make it very clear that I’m very honored for this award, but I do dedicate this award to the 2021 Helper Saturday Vibes team,” said Kuehn.