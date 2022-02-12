Tournament Opponents Released

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

It’s that time of the year again as the basketball teams move from the regular season into the state tournament. Over three months of basketball equates to a single number representing each seed in the tournament. Furthermore, in two weeks time we will crown a new State Champion.

Early Saturday morning the basketball tournament trees were set, giving us a look at upcoming opponents for each team. The 4 Lady Spartans received the highest seed of the local teams and will host the winner of 13 Delta and 20 Ben Lomond on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lady Dinos meanwhile moved up enough to grab the 8 seed and will also host a home game on Friday against 9 Manti.

There is more work to do in the boys’ bracket as both Carbon and Emery will have to win two games to reach the final weekend at Weber State. The 14 Dinos will host 19 Judge Memorial on Wednesday. 17 Emery will face off with 16 Providence Hall on the road on Wednesday.

Girls’ Bracket

Boys’ Bracket