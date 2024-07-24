Tournaments! Tournaments! Read All About’em!

If you’re looking for a fun tournament to enter, International Days is the place. Whatever your forte, there is a tournament for you. Beginning Friday, July 26, the cornhole and pickleball tournaments will run simultaneously. Cornhole will be held at the basketball courts adjacent to Washington Park.

There is a limit of 32 teams and check in will be at 6 p.m. Competitors are encouraged to perfect their toss, as there will additionally be an Airmail competition from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A mini tournament will also be, held which will be open to everybody and participants can purchase four bags for $10.

The pickleball tournament will have two divisions this year: intermediate and advanced. The age groups will be ages eight to 34 or 35+. Friday night will be for beginner pickleball players of all ages, running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday’s intermediate tournament will begin bright and early at 7:30 a.m., leaving Saturday night for the more advanced players who will begin competing at 7 p.m.

For more information about the pickleball tournament, competitors can reach out to Jill Atwood at (435) 650-5563.

Last but not least, a play-as-you-please Disc Golf tournament will begin Saturday, July 27 at USU Eastern. This is a free event for disc golfers of all ages and skill. With no registration required, disc golfers can start anywhere between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Disc golfers can pull up an interactive course map at https://udisc.com/courses/usu-eastern-VbB7/map