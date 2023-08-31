Tracy Ann Anderson

1959-2023

Tracy Ann passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2023 at her home in Milaca, Minnesota where she had resided for the last thirty years. She was born December 13, 1959 in Salt Lake City and was soon welcomed into the loving family of Jay and Barbara Anderson and son J. Scott in Price, Utah.

Suspicions were soon confirmed that Tracy was deaf. Tracy, 3 ½ years old, was accepted to the John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles where she and her mother spent the better part of that summer training in speech, listening, and language skills. Her education continued away at boarding school at the Utah School for the Deaf in Ogden, Utah. Leaving her at such a young age was devastating for her parents. Though they lived in Price, Utah, they engaged regularly with teachers and principal who became trusted friends. During the school year, her father left every Friday from Price to Ogden so that she could be home on weekends. The entire family made the return trip always with a great Sunday dinner along the way, where Tracy would ask a dozen questions about the menu and took pride in placing the order herself. Missing the day-to-day connection with her daughter, her mother made sure that she had fashionable and meticulous clothes and the cutest haircuts. Though oblivious herself, faculty and staff often commented on her style and grooming. Her summers in Price were filled with activities with her neighborhood friends, marching with a baton twirling group, piano lessons, and horses. Her horsemanship won her a place as an attendant to the “Rodeo Queen” at the Black Diamond Stampede in Price. She continued her education in Ogden, graduating from Ben Lomond High and formed lifelong friendships in the deaf community. She went on to the Salt Lake Community College to study Drafting.

Tracy would marry three times. Her greatest legacy will be her children: Marymelissa Ellis Schulz (Tony), Kirk Ellis, Michael Ellis, Kai Ellis (Lindsey), Clara Furlow, Randi Furlow and grandchildren: Allie Schulz, Zach Schulz, Gus Ellis, and Elliott Ellis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and favorite aunt, Margaret. Survived by brother—J. Scott—and her children and grandchildren.

Tracy was an excellent lip-reader and would often remind us to look her way or to leave the light on so that she could “hear.” Ride on out, cowgirl. Your horse knows the way. We’ll heed your advice and look your way or leave a light on hoping you’ll “hear” us.

Her final resting place will be in the Manti City Cemetery among five generations of family. Family and friends will gather for a light dinner on Tuesday, September 5th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at her brother’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Please contact the family for details.