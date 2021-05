On Thursday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to Spring Glen as a trailer in the Rowley Trailer Park caught fire.

Not long after the blaze was reported, it was stated that the fire spread to multiple trailers and also caught a tree. A male was reported as trapped in the back in one of the trailers, though he was safely extracted.

Initially, the cause of the blaze was not reported. Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.