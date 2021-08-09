Tram Electric Ladies’ Golf Tournament a Success Once Again *Photo Gallery*

The Tram Electric Ladies Golf Tournament was hosted once again on Aug. 4 at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.
Peggy Atwood stated that Tram Electric has been the title sponsor for many years. Due to their support, the ladies are able to organize an amazing tournament. They have also received monetary support from many Carbon and Emery County businesses over the years, allowing a generous payout to be offered.
“We offer raffle items and half and half holes, and all the proceeds from this tournament go to supporting the Colleen Quigley Domestic Violence Shelter,” stated Atwood.
The tournament also offers breakfast that is crafted by the Carbon Ladies’ Golf Association. There were 112 ladies that participated in this year’s tournament from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.