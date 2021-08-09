Tram Electric Ladies’ Golf Tournament a Success Once Again *Photo Gallery*

The Tram Electric Ladies Golf Tournament was hosted once again on Aug. 4 at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.

Peggy Atwood stated that Tram Electric has been the title sponsor for many years. Due to their support, the ladies are able to organize an amazing tournament. They have also received monetary support from many Carbon and Emery County businesses over the years, allowing a generous payout to be offered.

“We offer raffle items and half and half holes, and all the proceeds from this tournament go to supporting the Colleen Quigley Domestic Violence Shelter,” stated Atwood.

The tournament also offers breakfast that is crafted by the Carbon Ladies’ Golf Association. There were 112 ladies that participated in this year’s tournament from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

In flight one, Connie Barnhart and Monica Hull took first, followed by Maria Newton and Sandy Beveridge in second. Three teams tied for third place, consisting of Melanie Christensen and Sune Linde, Kinsey Lewis and Sharon Massey, and Joanne Kim and Joan Young.

First place was tied in flight two between Rachel Honeycutt and Marsha Gardner and Connie Norton and Kim Gillespie. Full results can be viewed in the gallery below.

“You can see why we feel we have one of the best tournaments in the state,” shared Atwood.

Atwood also stated that it is very important to extend appreciation to Tom King and his staff for their assistance in running the tournament. She stated that they make sure everything runs like clockwork.