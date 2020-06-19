Transitions in Administration for Emery School District

By Julie Johansen

In his last school board meeting as Emery School District’s business administrator, Jared Black presented the proposed final budget for fiscal year 2020 and the original budget for fiscal year 2021 in a public hearing. There were no comments and the board action was to adopt both budgets as presented, knowing that as the legislature meets, these could change. The board also adopted a resolution to adopt the final tax rates for the year 2020.

Beginning in July, Black will become the district superintendent and Jackie Allred will become the business administrator as Superintendent Larry Davis will retire at the end of June.

Next, recognition was given to the district employees retiring, including Denise Chapman, teacher at Huntington Elementary; Diane Carter, teacher at Emery High; Marilee Cox, accompanist at Emery High; and Leo Wright, custodian at Emery High.

Announcement was then made of positions open in the district, including a San Rafael media specialist and Emery High chorus accompanist. Also, a custodial position at Emery High and a special education teacher position will open pending budget outcomes.

This year’s district awards were recognized by the school board, including Teacher of the Year Justin Thornley, Elementary Teacher of the Year Bridgit Grimm, Secondary Teacher of the Year Tawni Jensen, Classified Employee of the Year Tracy Rowley and Volunteer of the Year Misti Bastian.

Superintendent Davis next presented the following names for hiring approval: Kristen Daniel, Canyon View Middle School ELA teacher; Maegan Butterfield, Emery High School credit recovery and in-school suspension; Crosby Hatt Rich, Book Cliff Elementary fourth grade teacher; Jake Mecham, Book Cliff Elementary sixth grade teacher; Anjelena Behling, San Rafael Middle School ELA/social science teacher; and Julie Justice, Emery High assistant volleyball coach.

During the superintendent’s report to the board, he reported that the COVID-19 restrictions are still up in the air with regard to what school will look like next year. The P.E. and health teachers of the district have been asked to put together the plan for these restrictions as required.

Davis further remarked that this will not be a one size fits all as each situation in the district is different and every district in the state is also different. He stated that he has been helping the new superintendent transition into the position.

He also described where many of the school programs are as he leaves them after working on many of them for the past five years. Davis said he would be handing over the keys and books to Black on Monday, June 22.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Wyatt Gardner asked permission to do his Eagle project on the baseball field below Cleveland Elementary. His plans include cutting trees and improved the dugouts. The board felt that this was a good idea and approved the project