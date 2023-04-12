Travel Bureau Approves Plans to Further Promote Emery County

ETV News Stock Photo

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau met in person in Green River, with other members attending virtually, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council approved a contract with UTopia TV series. The council has worked with this group in the past, and they provide video footage, commercials, and B-roll that helps promote the county and the businesses within it.

The council also approved the purchase of materials for the October eclipse. Eclipse glasses will be distributed to all the schools in the county as well as at county and city facilities for citizens. Education materials on the eclipse will also be made available.

Millsite Golf Course then presented to the council, requesting the county help to promote golf tournaments. The council asked the presenter to provide more information before making a decision.

The marketing coordinators then reported on spring events. The Watermelon Crawl was a huge success despite the poor weather. Green River Rocks was the largest it has ever been, bringing in more than 500 people. This event brought attention and attendance to the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (JWP).

The Green River Dirt Bike Rally is taking place this weekend, and registration for the Green River Catfish Tournament is open. Janet Smoak, JWP Director, anticipates a large crowd for the upcoming River Runner’s Hall of Fame.

The next Emery County Travel Bureau meeting is scheduled for May 9 at 3:30 p.m.