Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express

Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day.

Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening. He stated that this is a new bus company that departs from downtown Salt Lake City (SLC) beginning at 10:10 a.m.

This bus stops at the Salt Lake Airport before traveling down and arriving in Price at 1:05 p.m. Commissioner Jensen stated that, if desired, a patron can continue on the bus all the way to Blanding, arriving at 4:30 p.m.

A bus route also leaves SLC in the afternoon at 4:25 p.m. and makes the same route, stopping in Price at 7:20 p.m. This provides the same option down to Blanding and back up to SLC.

A trip from Price to SLC departs daily from Price at 6:55 a.m. and would arrive in SLC at 9:50 a.m. Continuing, a bus leaves the area at 1:05 p.m. and arrives at 4 p.m. in Salt Lake.

Commissioner Jensen said that they are trying to get the word out and the bus line can connect with other cities, such as Las Vegas, cities in Idaho and more.

More information can be found online at www.saltlakeexpress.com or by calling (800) 356-9796.