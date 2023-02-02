Travelers in Price Can Now Experience the SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western Price

Press Release

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price has opened its doors in Price, Utah and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price will provide guests with an experience they can count on and the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. SureStay’s service promise reflects the brand and the hotel’s commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests.

Located at 838 Westwood Blvd. in Price, Utah, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price recently completed a full renovation of its 137 guestrooms, with the renovation of the property’s 14 suites slated for completion this spring. After investing an impressive $2 million in updates, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Prices offers visitors to Eastern Utah a warm and welcoming country style hotel with traditional architecture. Each guestroom and suite feature a large flat screen television, mini fridge and microwave. The amenities at the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price include a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, onsite restaurant and bar, warm cookies at check-in and free wireless internet, providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price also offers five distinct meeting spaces to accommodate groups of 12 to 150, and an outdoor patio that is perfect for warm-weather events and dining. Business travelers will appreciate the hotel’s business center with complimentary printing, faxing and scanning.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price provides guests with modern conveniences, high standards and a very warm welcome,” said Dave Panas, Managing Director of Operations for the SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to Price to this new and exceptional hotel experience.”

The property’s location is optimal for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a short drive from the Prehistoric Museum at Utah State University Eastern, Basso Dino-Mine Adventure Park, Price’s Peace Garden, Traverse Price River Trail, the Carbon County Events Center and Desert Thunder Raceway.

“Visitors exploring Eastern Utah will enjoy the comforts of home at our newly-renovated hotel,” said Jessica Vasquez, General Manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price. “We are excited to provide guests with affordable, yet memorable, accommodations.”

Reservations may be booked by calling (800) 780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.