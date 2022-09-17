Traveling Western Apparel Trailer Welcomed to Emery

On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet.

According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.

Those that are interested in what Prickly Sweet has to offer are able to order online. However, the real draw for the traveling trailer is that it visits all types of events that take place throughout the state of Utah.

Nattress stated that she believed that opening an online boutique that also travels to festivals would be a fun thing to do in her spare time. On the website, there is a list of upcoming events that the trailer will be present at, such as Green River’s Melon Days.

The clothing that is available from Prickly Sweet is modeled by Jacey Wilstead, with photos that are featured online. The ECBC wished the new business great success. Nattress can be reached at (801) 644-8855 for those that wish to obtain more information on the traveling wester apparel trailer.