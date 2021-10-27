TravelStorys Gives Visitors and Locals a New Interactive Way to Experience Carbon County and Nine Mile Canyon

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Interested in hearing stories about Carbon County and Nine Mile Canyon’s history, myths and legends as told by locals? The Carbon County Office of Tourism has partnered with TravelStorys as part of their 2020 Co-Op Marketing Grant with Utah Office of Tourism (UOT) to highlight the fascinating places along the Dinosaur Diamond and Nine Mile Canyon.

A mobile app with a mission, TravelStorysGPS hosts the largest library of critically-reviewed, client-sponsored U.S. mobile audio tours on a professionally-maintained, shared platform. Their mission is connecting people to places in a memorable way by combining history and exploration, and presenting stories that offer invaluable insights to the lands around them. Visitors and locals alike can download the TravelStorysGPS app for free to serve as their guide to the world around them and enjoy tours on location or from the comfort of their own home.

Nine Mile Canyon is one of the most visited natural tourism assets in the county. Although, it has been difficult in the past to navigate the canyon and find the pictograph panels, this app not only offers stories about the local history, myths and legends of the canyon, but also directs you to some of the most popular panels via your device’s GPS. Visitors of the canyon are always encouraged to treat these natural assets with the utmost respect so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie explained, “It was great for our team to collaborate with local stakeholders and storytellers to come up with a fun and interactive audio tour that not only helps our visitors, but our locals too.” Henrie continued, “This audio tour is a great way to visit and learn about our unique assets along the byway. We are very proud of the final product.”

Commissioner Casey Hopes added, “This is another exciting milestone as we continue along our path to improving our recreational assets. Little things like the TravelStorys audio tour will help our visitors and more importantly our locals fall deeper in love with the rich history, culture and the stunning beauty that is Carbon County.”

To learn more about this amazing tour, visit travelstorys.com/tours/nine-mile-canyon. For mobile devices, download the TravelStorys app from the App Store or Google Play and search for Nine Mile Canyon.