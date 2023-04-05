GREEN RIVER – On April 1, 2023, after a long battle with failing health, Trent L. Burr passed from this earthly life into the loving arms of his mother who was waiting to receive him in paradise. Trent was born on July 17, 1964, to G. Thomas and Phyllis (Hunt) Burr in Monticello, Utah. His family later moved to Green River, where he grew up in a loving LDS home, the youngest of 5 children.

Trent participated in many sports activities: Track, Football, Basketball, and Wrestling. He was involved in Drama, from Hello Dolly to Oklahoma, in which his role was Curly. He enjoyed singing in the choir and also participated in Boys State. Trent worked hard to help his father install the first cable network in Green River. The only thing that slowed him down as a teenager was an occasional broken bone or sprained ankle.

Growing up in a small town provided the opportunity to make close friends. Trent’s best friends, Robert, Gary, and James, were always together late into the evening. Their “gang” became known as the “Night Owls.”

After graduating from GRHS, Trent went to college in Price. He later was called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served honorably in the Cleveland/Akron Ohio Mission.

In 1986, he married a hometown girl, Alicia Ramsay. They have four children: Thomas James, Morgan Gary, Kalin Ramsay, and Elece Sharon Burr.

While living in West Jordan, Ut, Trent attended SLCC and earned a degree in Graphic Arts. With every Spring brought soccer. Trent and Alicia coached teams, were equipment managers, and were the biggest fans of their boys. Trent also served valiantly in several church callings, from Young Mens Sports Coach to Elder’s Quorum Presidency.

Trent loved his family; especially his grandchildren, BYU Football, superhero movies, red licorice NIBS, 80’s music, camping, and his dog Maggie.

He is survived by his father, G. Thomas Burr, his brothers, Kevin (Brenda) Burr, Bradley (Cyndi) Burr, and his sisters, Conae (Jeff) Black and Shalia (Lance) Moses. His four children, Thomas (Alyscia) Burr, Morgan (Tricia) Burr, Kalin Burr, Elece Burr, and their Mother Alicia L. Burr. His grandchildren Hunter, Ellie, Maxton, Oliver, and Eliza. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Green River LDS Ward at 11:00 am after which, Trent will be buried next to his mother in Moab, Utah.